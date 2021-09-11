Claudia Ibarra Sells 3,020 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

