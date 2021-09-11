CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £306 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £823.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.34 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 420.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCX. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

