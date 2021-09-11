Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to $70.00 at HSBC

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HSBC from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

