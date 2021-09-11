Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 345,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 237,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 836,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

