CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $695,473.47 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. CoinFi has a market cap of $695,473.47 and $44,818.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

