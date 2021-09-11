Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

