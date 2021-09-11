Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

