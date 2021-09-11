Commerce Bank Acquires 210 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $217.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average is $218.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.