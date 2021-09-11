Commerce Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

K stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

