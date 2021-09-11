Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

