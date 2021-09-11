Commerce Bank Purchases 347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $302.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average is $291.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

