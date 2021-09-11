Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after buying an additional 249,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

