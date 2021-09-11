Commerce Bank Sells 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $677.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

