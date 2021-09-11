Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 10,148 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

