Comparing Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.84 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt $11.60 billion 0.66 $485.07 million N/A N/A

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Aiadvertising on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. The Wholesale and FoodService segment supplies wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants. The Other Activities segment comprises filling stations, printing and document management, and alternative energy. The company was founded by Franz Colruyt in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

