Comparing American Express (NYSE:AXP) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Express and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Express pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Express and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 11 8 0 2.29 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $162.34, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Express and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.49 $3.14 billion $5.34 29.72 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

American Express beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

