Comparing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 18.36 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.47 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 8.87 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -3.10

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34% aTyr Pharma -155.18% -75.60% -63.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 178.79%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 205.66%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

