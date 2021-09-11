Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,116.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,755.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,841.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,619.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,504.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.