Contrasting GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GXO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $81.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.69 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

