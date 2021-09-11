Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Nuwellis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.63 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.39 Outset Medical $49.94 million 47.07 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.47

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

