Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.09.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

