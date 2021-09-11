CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 948.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 975.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 882.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

