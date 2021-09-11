Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.16. 1,324,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

