Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.97. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

