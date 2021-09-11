Covey Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 2.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 332,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,846,000. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 408,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 166,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 103,562 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.12. 1,943,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,335. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

