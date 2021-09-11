Cowen Initiates Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

