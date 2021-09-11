Cowen Initiates Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
