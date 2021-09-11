Creative Planning Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

