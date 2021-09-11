Creative Planning Cuts Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 93.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Futu were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Futu by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.