Creative Planning Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $2,020,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

