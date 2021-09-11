Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 49.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 389,776 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

