Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

