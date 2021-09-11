Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.00 on October 7th

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Credicorp has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.