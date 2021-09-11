Credit Agricole S A Buys 45,229 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,756 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.