Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.03 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

