Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,909 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 68,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.