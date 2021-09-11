Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$165.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

