Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Criteo worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

