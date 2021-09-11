Critical Comparison: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 12.01% 7.11% 2.79% Hays N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $18.90 billion 0.95 $1.53 billion $2.38 23.19 Hays $7.61 billion 0.48 $82.85 million $0.49 44.08

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Hays 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Hays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Refining and Marketing segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock. The Chemicals and Materials involves in the sale of polyethylene. The company was founded on July 3, 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

