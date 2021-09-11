Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,097. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

