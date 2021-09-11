Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.07. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

