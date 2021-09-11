CryptoBlades Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $3.25 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $20.36 or 0.00044596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00183327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.25 or 1.00041749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.95 or 0.07123788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00871049 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,525 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

