Cryptobuyer Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $85,912.00 and $57.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00059111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

