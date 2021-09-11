CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.91.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.