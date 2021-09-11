Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.