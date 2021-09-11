DA Davidson Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of BANR opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

