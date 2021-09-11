Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Daily Journal worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO opened at $324.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

