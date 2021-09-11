Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDAIF. Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,811. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.