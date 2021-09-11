Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDAIF. Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,811. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

