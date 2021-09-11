Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,896 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.31 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

