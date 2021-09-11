Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

BRG opened at $10.80 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

