Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

